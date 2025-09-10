Bay Area family's nonprofit teaches children beach safety in memory of their son

So far this year, the National Weather Service says there have been almost 70 deaths from high surf, rip-current and sneaker waves off the nation's coasts.

For one Fremont family, it was during a family beach trip in 2021 that tragedy struck. Sharmistha Chakraborty and Tarun Pruthi were at Cowell Ranch State Beach in January that year with their two sons when a big wave swept them into the ocean.

"The beachgoers saved some of us who also got caught in the rip by creating a human chain," Chakraborty remembered.

Despite a search, their son, 12-year-old Arunay, was never recovered.

"Even from 6 months old, no one said, 'He's cute.' Everyone said he's a very handsome boy," Pruthi said.

"His life was soccer," Chakraborty said. "He was enjoying his academics and his sports, and yes, he loved the beach."

In their shock and grief, Pruthi and Chakraborty resolved to do something to spare others their pain.

"It was very clear to us on that same day that we were unaware. We just didn't know the dangers of oceans," Pruthi stated.

Cary Smith, a training officer for the San Mateo County Harbor District, was a first responder that day.

"It was an adverse day at the beach. There were several other rescues that day," Smith recalled.

A few months later, the couple founded the nonprofit, Arunay Foundation. They educate school children about ocean safety, especially those who live inland and are less aware of how to protect themselves at the beach.

"Never turn your back on the ocean. You just don't know what's coming," Pruthi said.

And they equip beaches with potentially life-saving emergency rings. When the ring is thrown, the rope can extend 150 feet to reach someone trapped in the water.

"I feel if there was a ring that day on the beach, someone could have thrown right at him and he could have — He could have been here," said Chakraborty.

Donations have funded about 30 emergency life rings, mostly along the San Mateo County coast. The goal is to install 100 of them. They cost about $2,500 each, which includes the equipment, installation and permits.

They are organizing their annual beach safety run and walk that starts at Pillar Point in San Mateo County on Saturday, Sept. 21. The fundraiser will help pay for additional life rings.

Chakraborty and Pruthi are also helping the San Mateo County Harbor District spread the word that the ocean, though beautiful, can be hazardous, so check the tides and conditions beforehand.

"What they're doing is helping spread that message of awareness, and it's huge," Smith said.

It's a message that can save lives.

"We hope that it will still be in their mind when they go to the beach next time," Chakraborty said.

So, for their ocean safety education and equipment, this week's CBS News Bay Area ICON Award goes to Sharmistha Chakraborty and Tarun Pruthi.