BART renovation project causes delays at downtown San Francisco stations

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART riders can expect 15 to 20 minute delays in downtown San Francisco all day Sunday as crews finish up a renovation project.

Service will be reduced to single tracks between Montgomery Street and 16th Street/Mission stations. At Montgomery Station, riders on the blue line will have to transfer to the yellow line by walking across the platform. 

Civic Center BART station. (CBS)

The  red Richmond-Millbrae and the green Daly City-Berryessa/North San Jose lines are also not in service. 

For the past three Sundays, crews reserved time to replace traction power cables in San Francisco. Finishing the work earlier than planned, BART will now use this Sunday to install new digital screens in the Powell Street Station, begin installing fiber optic cables and conduct preventative maintenance work. 

To track updates on BART service, riders can go to the public transportation's trip planner at BART.gov.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 11:24 AM

