BART Red Line service between Richmond and Millbrae halted because of trackside equipment problem

BART service on the Red Line was halted Monday morning after a trackside equipment problem occurred, according to the transit agency.

BART issued an advisory shortly after 6:30 a.m. about the problem.

There is currently no Red Line service. For Millbrae take the shuttle train between SFO and Millbrae and transfer to/from the Yellow line (Antioch-SFO). Millbrae riders from Richmond take the Orange/Berryessa train and transfer at MacArthur to the Yellow/SFO train. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) December 16, 2024

Travelers going to Millbrae are advised to take the shuttle train between SFO and Millbrae and transfer to or from the Yellow line.

Millbrae riders from Richmond can take the Orange/Berryessa train and transfer at MacArthur to the Yellow/SFO train, transit officials said.

According to BART, a train was being removed from service for an equipment problem, causing delays on the SFO line in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO and Millbrae directions.

At 8:43 a.m., BART announced the issue had been resolved and normal service on the Red Line had resumed. However, the agency said major delays remained on the line as the system recovered.