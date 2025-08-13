BART fare gates will soon accept credit and debit cards. Here's what to know

People taking BART will soon be able to use their credit or debit cards at the fare gates, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

The tap-to-pay feature launches the week of Aug. 18, according to the Clipper Executive Board. Valid cards include Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover. Payment options also include Apple Pay or Google Pay with a phone or watch.

With the rollout of the new feature, there are some possible issues people with Clipper cards could face, such as "card clash."

Jason Weinstein, the director of Clipper at MTC, explained during a July 28 meeting that card clash happens when a Clipper reader detects more than one card.

How to avoid card clash depends on whether people use a physical Clipper card or a digital wallet. People with a plastic Clipper card should remove it from their wallet or purse to avoid the fare gate reader from detecting other cards.

For those using an Android phone, the reader will charge the Clipper card first, Weinstein said. Apple's iPhone users can adjust the "express transit card" option in the wallet app to select which card is used.

If the express transit card option is on for Clipper, the BART's fare gate reader will choose Clipper even if you have open payments on, Weinstein said. To use a credit or debit card instead, iPhone users can turn off the express transit card option for Clipper.

During the meeting, Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District general manager Denis Mulligan voiced possible issues over tap-to-pay only being allowed on BART. Mulligan said BART passengers who transfer to a bus or other systems will still need to have a Clipper card, and credit card users wouldn't get their normal discount if they switch to Clipper for the transfer.

The new payment feature is designed for BART riders connecting from an airport or for infrequent riders. Weinstein said another possible advantage would be cutting down on how many plastic cards are needed.

There are plans for the credit card payment feature to be rolled out to other Bay Area public transit systems.