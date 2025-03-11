New round of atmospheric river storms poised to hit Bay Area; wet weather expected into weekend

Another round of atmospheric river-fueled storms was poised to soak the Bay Area from Tuesday night into the weekend, accompanied by gusty winds and possible thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service said in its daily forecast discussion that scattered light rain will start moving onshore over the North Bay as early as late Tuesday afternoon and gradually increase in intensity overnight into Wednesday.

By sunrise on Wednesday, periods of heavy rain were expected with gusty winds up to 50 mph at times along the coast over portions of the North Bay. The Weather Service said that by mid-morning, the more intense rainfall will be impacting the greater Bay Area, likely from late morning through early afternoon, moving farther inland for the remainder of the afternoon and early evening.

Rainfall totals for the North Bay into the coastal ranges of Marin, Santa Cruz and Monterey County will approach 2 inches Wednesday, with lesser amounts inland, the Weather Service said, and urban flooding and small landslides in the coastal ranges are possible.

Chances of isolated thunderstorms will develop by Wednesday evening and into the early hours of Thursday morning, and any thunderstorms that develop could be accompanied by wind gusts of up to 40 mph and small hail, the Weather Service said.

Rain chances will persist over much of the Bay Area on Thursday, although the rain will not be as widespread or intense as Wednesday, being mostly light scattered rain chances gradually shifting south through the day.

The next round of rainfall will start moving onshore over the North Bay late Thursday night into early Friday morning, mostly light to moderate rain, with scattered showers lingering into Saturday. However, the forecast for the weekend could change significantly over the coming days, the Weather Service said.