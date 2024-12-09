At least 1 dead in Mountain View crash on northbound US Highway 101

At least one person was killed in a vehicle crash early Monday morning on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 1:35 a.m., patrol officers were alerted to a crash on the freeway's northbound lanes near the Shoreline Boulevard off-ramp. They found a sedan that crashed into the center divider in the area.

Due to the crash, debris was scattered on the lanes and punctured tires of other vehicles, the CHP said.

Lanes were closed following the crash. It took several hours for the freeway to fully reopen.

No further details were immediately given about the fatal crash.