Weekend shooting in Antioch neighborhood sends 23-year-old man to hospital

A 23-year-old man has been hospitalized following a weekend shooting in an Antioch neighborhood that has seen a wave of shootings in recent weeks.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Sycamore Drive and Peppertree Way around 2:55 p.m. following reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting between Peppertree Way and Lemontree Way.

At the nearby Sycamore Square shopping center, police found the victim, who suffered from at least one gunshot wound. After receiving medical aid from officers and paramedics from the Contra Costa Fire Department, the victim was taken to the hospital.

As of Sunday night, police said he was listed in "critical but stable condition."

Police did not announce any arrests in the shooting.

The neighborhood where Sunday's shooting took place has seen a wave of gun violence since September and multiple shootings in the past week.

On Tuesday afternoon, a shooting at Sycamore Drive and Peppertree Way sent an 18-year-old to the hospital. Several hours later, a "rolling gun battle" between at least two vehicles took place in the same area, leading to a rollover crash and at least one vehicle being struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Antioch Police Department.