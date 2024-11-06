Suspects sought after "rolling gun battle" in Antioch

Antioch mayor promises action in wake of street shootings in one neighborhood

Police in Antioch are searching for multiple suspects after what was described as a "rolling gun battle" between people in at least two vehicles Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 6:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of Sycamore Drive and L Street on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting on the road between L Street and Peppertree Way. Officers also found a rollover crash in the parking lot of the nearby Sycamore Square shopping center.

Soon after, police received word of another shooting about a mile away on Auto Center Drive near Century Boulevard. Officers who responded to the second location found evidence of a shooting, and one victim reported that their vehicle was struck by gunfire.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shootings appear to be related. Police said the driver involved in the rollover crash does not appear to be directly involved in the first shooting and that the driver veered off the road to avoid gunfire.

No additional victims have come forward. Police did not provide a description of the suspects or suspect vehicles.

Tuesday evening's shootings follow another shooting in the area several hours earlier. Around 12:40 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the area of Sycamore Drive and Peppertree Way.

The victim of the mid-day shooting was hospitalized in "critical but stable condition" and is expected to survive. Police did not say if the shooting is connected to the later incidents.

The area where the above shootings took place has seen a rash of gun violence since Labor Day weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Antioch Police Department.