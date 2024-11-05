18-year-old man hospitalized following midday shooting in Antioch

An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after being shot in an Antioch neighborhood that has seen a recent wave of violence.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Sycamore Drive and Peppertree Way around 12:40 p.m., following reports of a shooting. Police arrived on scene and found evidence of a shooting on the 2100 block of Peppertree Way.

As officers, canvassed the scene, police said a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that the man was the victim of the shooting on Peppertree Way. Police said the victim is in "critical but stable condition" and is expected to survive.

Tuesday's shooting occurred in a part of Antioch that has seen a rash of gun violence that began on Labor Day with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Elijah Scales near Peppertree Way and Sycamore Drive. More than a dozen shootings took place in the month of September alone, many of which took place in the neighborhood where Scales was shot.

"Let me speak very clear to the people who have been wreaking havoc on our community," Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe said at a Sep. 25 briefing about the violence. "We are going to find you. We're going to hold you accountable. And you will pay the price for what you have done.

Police did not say if Tuesday's shooting was related to the previous incidents.