Antioch appoints interim police chief Joe Vigil for permanent role

The city of Antioch on Thursday announced Interim Police Chief Joe Vigil and Interim Assistant City Manager Brad Helfenberger will both take their jobs on a permanent basis.

Antioch City Manager Bessie M. Scott said in a statement "These appointments mark a significant step forward in strengthening leadership in our city. Chief Vigil and Brad Helfenberger both understand the unique challenges facing Antioch. They have each demonstrated vision, the ability to inspire, and a deep passion for making Antioch a great place to live and work."

Joe Vigil selected to lead the Antioch Police Department. CBS News Bay Area

Vigil replaced previous interim chief Brian Addington, who retired in January.

Vigil has served in law enforcement for 25 years, working in Sacramento, Richmond, and Antioch, where he was acting chief from August 2023 to February 2024.

He also managed the department's support services bureau as captain. Vigil earned a bachelor's and master's degree from California State University Long Beach.

The Antioch police force has been mired in controversy in recent years. Former Chief Steven Ford announced his retirement in July 2023 in the middle of a racist text message scandal involving dozens of discriminatory text messages circulating among Antioch police officers between September 2019 and January 2022.

The scandal was part of federal, state and county investigations involving at least 10 Antioch and Pittsburg police officers indicted by federal prosecutors on charges alleging improper use of weapons and a police dog on suspects, civil rights violations, falsifying records, wire fraud, obstruction of justice, turning off body cameras, selling steroids, and paying individuals to take college classes for officers.

The U.S. Department of Justice is overseeing a variety of mandated changes within the department for approximately five years.

The city said Thursday that Vigil's permanent hiring sets the framework for a department rooted in constitutional policing, transparency, and reform."

"This will not be the same police department," Scott said, in the statement. "We have turned a corner. This leadership solidifies our direction and our resolve," Scott said. "Chief Vigil is the right leader to push this department forward.

Helfenberger has more than 25 years of municipal government experience and came to Antioch as its parks and recreation director in Feb. 2021.

He has twice served as interim assistant city manager and holds a Bachelor of Science in Recreation from San Jose State University.