Antioch man accused of murdering mother, half-brother after decomposing bodies found in home

A man and a woman were found dead in Antioch on Wednesday following a welfare check and the woman's son has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police.

Just after 4 p.m., officers responded to 2600 Fairmont Lane for a welfare check. Once there, they discovered a 39-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman in advanced stages of decomposition, the department said.

Officers made contact with Mark Taylor, 46, as he was attempting to leave the home, who is the son of the dead woman and half-brother of the male victim.

Investigators believe that Taylor murdered both victims and he was arrested and booked into the Martinez jail.

Police said this is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.