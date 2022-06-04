American Canyon man arrested for dropping fireworks from drone

AMERICAN CANYON (BCN) -- A 55-year-old American Canyon man has been arrested for allegedly dropping M-80 type explosive devices from a drone.

Authorities said George Wise was issued a misdemeanor citation for dangerous fireworks and his drone confiscated on Friday.

Officers said they had been receiving complaints about "large booms" possibly associated with illegal fireworks over the last several weeks.

On Friday, officers observed a drone they believed was being used in the 400 block of Poppyfield Drive to ignite fireworks. They followed the drone to the 600 block of Kilpatrick Street and say they found Wise holding the drone.

According to the American Canyon police, Wise admitted to igniting M-80 type explosive devices from the drone.