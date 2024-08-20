Park Fire's last remaining evacuation orders and warnings lifted, Cal Fire says

The last remaining evacuation warnings prompted by the massive Park Fire were lifted on Tuesday, Cal Fire announced.

As late as early Tuesday morning, several zones in Tehama County (696-D, 698, 712-A, 716-B, 720-A, 720-F) were still under an evacuation warning.

By their 10 a.m. Tuesday update, however, Cal Fire announced that all of those remaining evacuation orders and warnings have now been lifted.

Since it erupted near Chico on July 24, the Park Fire has grown to 429,401 acres – making it the fourth-largest wildfire in California history. Parts of Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties have been involved in the fire.

Authorities have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started the Park Fire in upper Bidwell Park.

Park Fire containment

More favorable weather has helped firefighters better tame the flames, with the Park Fire's growth slowing considerably in recent days.

As of Tuesday, Cal Fire reports 55% containment.

Cooler weather is expected to continue through the week, and Cal Fire is also monitoring the chance of rain on Thursday.

Still, triple-digit temperatures are also expected to return come the weekend.