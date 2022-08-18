Alexis Gabe case: Family meets with Contra Costa DA as they seek justice

OAKLEY – The family of Alexis Gabe had a meeting with the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office Wednesday afternoon as they continue to seek justice in her murder.

Lasting roughly two hours, the meeting was with prosecutors, investigators from the Antioch and Oakley Police departments, along with Gabe's parents.

The Gabe family left the meeting hoping today would be the day arrests would be made and charges would be filed against those who may have helped cover up Alexis' murder.

"In the near future, probably. But definitely not today," Gwyn Gabe, Alexis' father said outside of the DA's office Wednesday.

Gwyn Gabe, father of Alexis Gabe, speaks outside the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office in Martinez on August 17, 2022. CBS

Gabe has been vocal about his desire to have the mother of Marshall Jones charged in this case. Jones, who was Alexis' ex-boyfriend and her suspected murderer, was killed by police near Seattle in May, as officers tried to make an arrest.

"If our child did something bad like that, we would be the first ones to turn them in. Or at least give the information. I mean, Marshall is gone. Why still keep the information? Share it," Gabe said.

Bill Murphy, with Get Vocal for Victims, represents the Gabe family. He said there are steps prosecutors still have to take to file charges.

Murphy explains, "I'm a former prosecutor, they're doing their jobs. You only get so many chances to file the charges and they say they got to do it right."

The District Attorney's office said it is working diligently to collect more evidence to bring justice to the Gabe family.

Alexis Gabe Family photo

"There are desires and wishes for more to happen. And as parent myself, I think we all can respect that," said Simon O'Connell, the county's Chief Assistant District Attorney.

O'Connell said the key to pressing charges is to find Alexis.

"When we find Alexis, we're going to have some more answers to the manner in which she was killed. That is going to give us further tools in order to assess who else maybe chargeable in her death and give closure some to the Gabe family," he said.

As for the search for Alexis, her father says they are getting a lot of tips. Investigators are also going back and forth to the remote town of Pioneer in the Sierra, searching for her body.