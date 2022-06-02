UPDATE: Ex-boyfriend of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe shot dead by officers near Seattle

OAKLEY -- The ex-boyfriend of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe was shot dead by law enforcement officers as they tried to arrest him Wednesday near Seattle, police said Thursday morning.

Marshall Curtis Jones was killed after charging at officers with a knife as they were serving the arrest warrant in Kent.Police planned to provide a major update Thursday morning on Alexis Gabe, an Oakley woman missing since January.

This is a breaking news update. Previous version follows.

Oakley police scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. to announce the new developments.

On a Facebook group page dedicated to helping find Gabe, her father posted an update early Thursday morning saying, "We are hearing a lot of activity occurring in the State of Washington and our daughter's name has been mentioned. The Oakley Police Department will have a press conference to discuss the details."

Alexis Gabe Family photo

On Wednesday afternoon in Kent, Washington, officers shot and killed a man while attempting to arrest him on a murder warrant. Seattle police said the suspect charged out at officers holding a knife. A police detective, a Snohomish County detective, and a deputy US Marshal opened fire and the suspect died at the scene.

A woman who lives at the complex where the man was slain told KOMO News he was living with her and studying to be a law enforcement officer, and said the case was related to Gabe's disappearance.

Seattle police did not identify the suspect and did not confirm the woman's account of the case being related to Gabe's disappearance.

Gabe was last seen on Jan. 26 in Antioch. Her car was found days later in Oakley unlocked with the keys inside. Surveillance video from where Gabe's car was found showed someone getting out of the car and walking away. A $10,000 reward has been offered for any information on this case.

Police have twice searched the home of Gabe's ex-boyfriend, once in February and again last month, but have not revealed what was seized from the home and have not identified the ex-boyfriend.