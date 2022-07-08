New evidence focuses Alexis Gabe investigators on Amador County location

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- New detailed evidence was released Thursday in the case of a missing woman from Oakley, Alexis Gabe. Her family has obtained handwritten directions penned by her alleged killer that possibly identify the location of her body.

This is not the first time search crews have combed the Pioneer area in rural Amador County. While the Gabe's parents wouldn't disclose the details of the search, they shared the evidence that connects their daughter to the area.

Pictures showing two crumpled pieces of paper investigators found while executing a search warrant have been released. The warrant was served at the sister's house of Marshall Jones, Alexis Gabe's ex-boyfriend and the man suspected of killing her.

Thursday, the Gabe family with a scanned version of the directions in hand, went to Pioneer, hoping to find their missing loved one.

Alexis disappeared late January and her family has been desperately searching for her since. The family spoke to KPIX back in May and pleaded for the public's help.

"We want our daughter back. Someone knows something. Someone definitely knows something," Gwyn Gabe said on May 4.

Help came shortly after Jones was shot and killed as officers tried to arrest him in Washington State last month. A friend came forward saying Jones talked about places to dispose of a body. That friend also told investigators he didn't think Jones was being serious.

With information from the friend and the directions, the search focused on Pioneer, Amador County. Search crews using cadaver dogs have scoured the area, even checking the septic tanks of nearby homes and businesses.

Police say they can confirm Jones was in the area. While he used the handwritten directions and had his phone turned off, investigators say the suspect got lost and had to turn his phone on to get back on track. That's when they were able to pinpoint his location.

"We had no idea he was capable of doing something like this to her," Gwyn Gabe said on June 2 about his daughter's ex-boyfriend.

Investigators say they did a handwriting comparison to confirm that the directions were written by Jones.