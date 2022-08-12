Family of Alexis Gabe calls for charges against mother of her murderer

MARTINEZ -- Family, friends and supporters on Friday called on the Contra Costa County DA to file charges in the Alexis Gabe case with a rally.

The rally was held outside the Contra Costa District Attorney's office in Martinez Friday morning.

Police believe Oakley woman Gabe was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Marshal Jones. He was killed in a confrontation with police in Washington state.

Justice for Alexis Gabe rally outside the Contra Costa County DA's office in Martinez. CBS

In May, police arrested Jones' mother Alicia Coleman Clark for allegedly aiding and abetting her son. However, the DA didn't to file charges against her and she was released.

Gabe's parents are pushing for charges to be brought against her and have started a petition demanding that the DA take another look at the case.

"It seems like the DA has forgotten about us. We all know that Marshal Jones is dead, but it doesn't mean our case is dead too," said Alexis' father Gwyn Gabe.

Alexis vanished in January. Her body was never found. KPIX has reached out to the district attorney's office for comment but have not heard back.