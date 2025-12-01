Alameda residents turn on the lights for Christmas Tree Lane

It's officially the first day of December, and for neighbors in Alameda, it means so much more.

Families along Thompson Avenue, also known as Christmas Tree Lane, have decked out their porches and front lawns in time for the holidays.

"When you move on the street, you're pretty much told that you're obligated to decorate. And everyone does, it's really a great time. It's fun. It's a festive time of year," Nancy Elzig, who has been living in the neighborhood since 1985, told CBS News Bay Area.

She and her husband, Bill, have been decking out their homes since they moved in.

"We used to have a couple of polar bears out front, because everybody's known for what's in their yard," Bill Elzig said.

This year, the Elzigs have installed multiple snowmen and sleighs outside their home.

"This is the oldest out of all the snowmen, and the rest of them are all brand new. We're trying to get up to date. We got LED, trying to become efficient this year," he said.

And across the street, it's a different of festive cheer.

"One of my favorite movies out there, 'Nightmare Before Christmas'. So, it's a little bit of an homage to that, so I've got Jack up on the roof, and some of the kids, and all the characters around," said Steve Geahry, who has been living along Christmas Tree Lane for the past 19 years.

"This is the quietest little cute block most of the year, and then for December, it's like living in Disneyland. It's packed with people and a ton of fun," he added.

Geahry and his neighbor, Sam Bradley, have been making sure all the timers were good to go head of the official lighting on Monday evening.

"Pretty much everyone's involved with putting up the lights, last weekend we had a group of people get the lights in the center of the street. Everyone is in charge of their own house," Bradley told CBS News Bay Area.

And for all neighbors, it's about coming together in time for the holidays.

"Really longstanding Alameda tradition, and just a really neat thing that brings the neighbors together," Geahry said.

Neighbors plan to keep up the lights through the first week of January.