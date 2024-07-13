Watch CBS News
Alameda man suspected of fatally shooting wife, in-laws and child facing murder charges

An Alameda man suspected of fatally shooting his wife, her parents and his young child was charged with four counts of murder and various other felonies, the Alameda County District Attorney said on Friday. 

The DA said 54-year-old Shane Parrish Killian faces four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, corporal injury to a relationship partner, elder or dependent adult abuse, infliction of injury, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of an unconventional pistol. He also faces several enhancements.

The deadly shooting happened Wednesday around 9 p.m. on the 400 block of Kitty Hawk Road. Police said the suspect's father-in-law had managed to get to a neighbor's and asked them to call 911.

When officers arrived to the scene, the suspect's father-in-law was outside of the home. Police said they were able to talk to him before he died at the scene.

Inside the home, three people were found shot dead, including a 6-year-old boy. A 1-year-old was also found shot, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

In a press statement, police said officers "recovered multiple firearms and significant evidence" from inside the home.

