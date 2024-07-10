Shooting at Alameda home leaves 3 dead, at least 1 injured

A shooting at an Alameda home left three people dead Wednesday night, police said.

Alameda police said a resident on the 400 block of Kitty Hawk Road called 911 and told officers their neighbor had been shot.

Officers responded to the scene and found the victim. Police then checked the victim's home and found multiple family members who had been shot.

According to police, some of the victims were juveniles. Three of the victims died, and the others were taken to the hospital.

Police have not given an exact number of victims or released their identities. However, Alameda police said they do have a person of interest in custody.