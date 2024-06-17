Fast-spreading Aero Fire forces evacuations in Calaveras County

Aero Fire burns 1,000 acres in Calaveras County, forces evacuations Aero Fire burns 1,000 acres in Calaveras County, forces evacuations 00:45

COPPEROPOLIS — A fast-spreading vegetation fire has burned at least 1,500 acres and forced evacuations in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, officials said Monday.

Cal Fire's Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit said the fire, dubbed the Aero Fire, was in the area of Aero and Hunt roads. Containment was at zero as of 6 p.m.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said about 5,000 people are without power due to the fire.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for the areas of Copper Town Square and Obyrnes Ferry Road to the county line.

Road closures were in place along Highway 4 between Little John and Pool Station roads. Additionally, Hunt Road at Milton Road, Salt Springs Valley Road, Felix Road, and Rock Creek Road are closed.

People with small animals can evacuate to the Veterans Hall San Andreas at 156 Saint Charles Street. People with large animals can evacuate to the Frogtown Fairgrounds at 2465 Gunclub Road in Angels Camp.

Cal Fire said it has requested additional resources to assist.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported.

This is an area impacted by a red flag warning that was issued for Monday. Gusty winds and dry conditions all across the region create a higher fire risk and a chance for flames to spread quickly.