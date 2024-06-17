Watch CBS News
Local News

Fast-spreading Aero Fire forces evacuations in Calaveras County

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Aero Fire burns 1,000 acres in Calaveras County, forces evacuations
Aero Fire burns 1,000 acres in Calaveras County, forces evacuations 00:45

COPPEROPOLIS — A fast-spreading vegetation fire has burned at least 1,500 acres and forced evacuations in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, officials said Monday.

Cal Fire's Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit said the fire, dubbed the Aero Fire, was in the area of Aero and Hunt roads. Containment was at zero as of 6 p.m.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said about 5,000 people are without power due to the fire.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for the areas of Copper Town Square and Obyrnes Ferry Road to the county line.

Road closures were in place along Highway 4 between Little John and Pool Station roads. Additionally, Hunt Road at Milton Road, Salt Springs Valley Road, Felix Road, and Rock Creek Road are closed.

aerofire-cal-fire-tuolumen-calaveras-unit.jpg
Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit

People with small animals can evacuate to the Veterans Hall San Andreas at 156 Saint Charles Street. People with large animals can evacuate to the Frogtown Fairgrounds at 2465 Gunclub Road in Angels Camp.

Cal Fire said it has requested additional resources to assist.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported.

This is an area impacted by a red flag warning that was issued for Monday. Gusty winds and dry conditions all across the region create a higher fire risk and a chance for flames to spread quickly.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 4:16 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.