ACE Train: Full service between San Jose and Stockton to resume Monday

New slide causes havoc for ACE train commuters; service suspended until Monday

SAN JOSE -- Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) trains will resume normal operating service Monday, according to the transit agency. Union Pacific will run in front of all ACE trains to inspect the tracks for obstructions.

On two occasions last week, hundreds of ACE passengers were stalled on the tracks due to mudslides.

On Wednesday, the agency canceled service through the rest of the week and weekend on the line which operates between Stockton and San Jose.

