5 die, including 3 children, in horrific wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- Five people, including three children, were killed early Thursday in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4.

CHP Sgt. Duy Tran said his agency got a 911 call around midnight reporting the wrong-way driver in a white Hyundai sedan.

"Early this morning, we got a call of a wrong-way driver," he said. "It was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 4."

CHP officers were dispatched and came upon a horrific crash scene on Highway 4 near Loveridge Road.

"Units observed upon arrival a head-on collision," he said.

The impact of the high-speed crash left debris strewn across the freeway and an SUV and the white Hyundai sedan torn apart.

Five crash victims were declared dead at the scene. The three children were passengers in the Hyundai. The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

All lane were closed by the crash and reopened at 4 a.m.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.

Developing story, will be updated as more details are released.