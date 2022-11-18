Victims killed in horrific wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg identified

PITTSBURG -- Authorities have identified the five people -- including three children age nine and under -- who were killed early Thursday morning in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4.

Deadly Pittsburg wrong-way crash KPIX

Tiara Tucker, 27, Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Mariah Mihailovic, 5, all of Vallejo, and Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville, died in the head-on collision reported around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 4, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The California Highway Patrol initially received a report of someone driving a Hyundai Elantra east in the westbound highway lanes near Railroad Avenue, then learned shortly afterward that the Hyundai crashed head-on into a Ford Flex west of Loveridge Road.

Tucker and the three children were in the Hyundai, while Goode was the lone occupant of the Ford, CHP officials said.

The impact of the high-speed crash left debris strewn across the freeway and the Ford and the white Hyundai sedan torn apart. The highway remained closed until about 4 a.m. for the crash investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the CHP, including whether impairment was a factor.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.