49er Faithful pack team's open training camp practices

By Len Ramirez

/ CBS San Francisco

SANTA CLARA -- 49ers fans packed the practice field next to Levi's Stadium for one of the team's final open training camp days.

It's a fan's dream come true: an intimate, close-up view of the players and the opportunity to meet the players and get their autographs.

"It's definitely a good time, seeing [George] Kittle out here, [Mike] McGlinchy right in front of us," said Tony Landero, who came down from South San Francisco with his wife Alexis and their two boys Lucas and Landon. 

They sat on the grass along with other fans in temporary bleachers and watched the team take shape.

"It's just a good time and that's what it's about. Get the family out here and have fun," Landero said.

The 49ers scheduled 11 family-friendly open training camp days with $5 tickets - which benefit the 49ers Foundation - and free parking. They've become a sold-out destination for the 49er Faithful.

"The fans, they're excited, they're loving it," said Ken Winland of Pittsburg. "It's 80 degrees, it's Santa Clara, you can't get any better than this."

For many fans, the highlight of the day comes at the end of practice when the blocking and tackling happens in the autograph lines, not on the field.

Rookie safety Marcelino McCrary-Ball took off his helmet and took up my microphone.

"Breaking news, Marcelino McCrary-Ball here with Cecilia. Training camp just ended for the day and the 49ers are ready for Friday against the Packers. Stay faithful," McCrary-Ball said. 

