4-alarm fire burns dangerously close to homes in Oakland hills

OAKLAND -- A four-alarm brush fire got close to some houses overnight in the Oakland hills before fire crews were able to contain the blaze, according to authorities.

A resident called about 10:13 p.m. Saturday to report the blaze in the steep hilly area behind Marlow Drive and Revere Avenue, Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said Sunday.

A 2.5-acre fire burned near Sheffield Village homes in Oakland on Saturday, June 19, 2022. @OaklandFireLive

It went to four alarms. And at one point, crews said it was burning about 250 feet from homes.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by about 12:45 a.m. Cal Fire, the East Bay Regional Parks District and Alameda County Fire assisted with the fire fight. The incident burned about 2.5 acres, officials said.

No evacuations were necessary and there were no injuries. Oakland fire officials said crews would monitor the area through Sunday night as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on June 19, 2022 / 7:45 AM

