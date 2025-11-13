Watch CBS News
Earthquakes

3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Vallejo

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

A minor earthquake shook Vallejo and the surrounding communities on Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck at 12:40 p.m. and was centered in the area around Carquinez Park, according to data from the USGS. 

The data showed the quake was felt across the Bay Area and as far east as Fairfield and Vacaville, as far south as Livermore, and in portions of the San Francisco Peninsula.

vallejo-3-6-earthquake.jpg
USGS map showing location of Vallejo 3.6 earthquake and where the shaking was felt. U.S. Geological Survey

There were no reports of any damage or injuries.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue