3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Vallejo

A minor earthquake shook Vallejo and the surrounding communities on Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck at 12:40 p.m. and was centered in the area around Carquinez Park, according to data from the USGS.

The data showed the quake was felt across the Bay Area and as far east as Fairfield and Vacaville, as far south as Livermore, and in portions of the San Francisco Peninsula.

USGS map showing location of Vallejo 3.6 earthquake and where the shaking was felt. U.S. Geological Survey

There were no reports of any damage or injuries.