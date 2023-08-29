2 men killed, a third wounded in separate Oakland shootings Monday

OAKLAND -- Two men died and another was wounded in two separate shootings in Oakland on Monday, police said Tuesday.

Late Monday afternoon, officers were sent to the 2300 block of International Boulevard after someone reported a shooting. Two men were shot just after 4:45 p.m. One died and the other was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Oakland police investigate shooting on International Blvd. CBS SF

Monday evening, an Oakland man was apparently shot and crashed a vehicle just before 9:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, near Grove Shafter Park.

Officers were sent to the area to investigate a crash involving a moving vehicle and a parked one. When officers arrived, citizens were giving aid to the Oakland man who had apparently been shot, police said.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead, according to police.

The two fatal shootings were the latest homicides being investigated by authorities in Oakland. One person died and another was wounded Saturday in separate shootings. On Sunday night, another Oakland resident was killed in a shooting in the city's Eastmont Hills neighborhood. There have been no arrests announced in any of the five shootings that occurred since Saturday.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the Police Department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.