1 dead, 1 injured in separate Oakland shootings

One person died and another was wounded Saturday in separate shootings in Oakland, police said Monday.

Officers located a shooting victim inside a vehicle Saturday night in the 7900 block of Plymouth Street in the Arroyo Viejo neighborhood of East Oakland.



The person had suffered a gunshot wound and was unresponsive, according to police. Paramedics unfortunately were unable to revive the victim, police said.



Investigators have started looking into the case.



Earlier Saturday, an argument between two people prompted a shooting in the 1000 block of 16th Street in the Oak Center neighborhood of West Oakland.



The shooting occurred just before 5:15 p.m., according to police. The shooter fled afterward. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where the person was in stable condition, police said.



Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.



Anyone with information about the injury shooting can get in touch with police at (510) 238-3426.