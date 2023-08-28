1 dead in shooting in Oakland's Eastmont Hills neighborhood

An Oakland resident was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Oakland's Eastmont Hills neighborhood, police said Monday.



The city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted officers to gunfire that occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of 82nd Avenue.



Officers went to investigate and about 15 minutes later learned that a shooting victim was at a hospital, according to police.



The victim died and police confirmed that the person was shot in the 3400 block of 82nd Avenue, police said.

It was the second fatal shooting in as many days and one of at least three shootings in Oakland over the weekend. On Saturday night, a person was found shot dead inside a vehicle on the 7900 block of Plymouth Street in the Arroyo Viejo neighborhood of East Oakland.

Earlier Saturday, an argument between two people prompted a shooting in the 1000 block of 16th Street in the Oak Center neighborhood of West Oakland. The victim was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

There was no suspect information in any of the shootings.

Anyone with information about either of the fatal shootings was asked to call the Oakland Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. Anyone with information about the injury shooting can get in touch with police at (510) 238-3426.