2 women arrested in connection with San Jose home daycare drowning deaths

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose have arrested two women who own and operate a residential daycare center where three children fell into an unattended pool earlier this month, with two of the children drowning.

Police told KPIX that they responded to a daycare on the 1000 block of Fleetwood Drive in the Almaden Valley at around 9:05 a.m. on October 2 to perform a welfare check after "several juveniles" fell into the pool.

Officers, along with medical personnel responded to the scene. Three children were taken to local hospitals in a critical status, police said.

Despite life-saving efforts, two of the children were pronounced dead at the hospitals. The third child's status was later updated to non-life threatening.

The incident left many first responders shaken.

"Nearly 24 hours after this incident, all of us are in shock. Feeling the trauma, not just for the families involved, but also as a community," said Officer Steven Aponte, a spokesperson for the department said at a press conference the following day.

Per county protocol for all deaths involving children, the SJPD Homicide Unit in conjunction with Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office began a joint investigation into the incident.

(L-R) Nina Fathizadeh, Shahin Gheblehshenas San Jose Police Department

Based on the preliminary investigation, the two Happy Happy Daycare owners and operators -- 41-year -old Nina Fathizadeh and 64-year-old Shahin Gheblehshenas, both residents of San Jose -- were suspected of neglect of two children resulting in death, and neglect of a child resulting in non-life threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives authored arrest warrants for the two suspects. On Friday, both suspects surrendered at San Jose Police Headquarters. They were both booked and given an upcoming arraignment date.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Van Den Broeck #3829 or Detective Estantino #4339 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283