2-alarm brush fire threatens homes in Antioch

ANTIOCH -- Fire crews in the East Bay are responding to a brush fire that is threatening homes in Antioch, according to authorities.

A PulsePoint alert was issued about the vegetation fire in the area of the 2700 block of San Elijo Court. Fire crews were responding to the scene.

A second alarm was reportedly called after the fire threatened homes in the area.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

First published on June 8, 2022 / 2:21 PM

