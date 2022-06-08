2-alarm brush fire threatens homes in Antioch

ANTIOCH -- Fire crews in the East Bay are responding to a brush fire that is threatening homes in Antioch, according to authorities.

A PulsePoint alert was issued about the vegetation fire in the area of the 2700 block of San Elijo Court. Fire crews were responding to the scene.

A second alarm was reportedly called after the fire threatened homes in the area.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.