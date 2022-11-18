Update: Person found dead near Concord house fire died of self-inflicted gunshot

CONCORD -- Police in Concord on Friday confirmed that the person found dead near an intentionally set house fire Thursday evening died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue in Concord at around 5:45 p.m., according to officials with the Contra Costa County Fire Department. A second alarm was called shortly after units arrived at the scene.

The department tweeted that the fire was extinguished shortly before 6:30 p.m. The fire appeared to have completely destroyed the residence based on photos that accompanied the tweet.

Authorities said the fire burned in the garage, the main house and an exterior shed and that multiple locations had been ignited. Contra Costa Fire confirmed one fatality in the area of the fire, but did not say that the person died in the blaze.

On Friday, Concord police issued a press release on the arson investigation on Facebook that said the deceased subject was found near the fire with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police noted that a firearm was recovered next to the deceased and that evidence indicated "the fire was intentionally set by the deceased person."

"There are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing risk to the public," police added.

Police Department and the Contra Costa Fire Department continue to investigate the incident. The County Coroner's Office is working to identify the deceased person and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Concord Police Department Tip-line at (925) 603-5836.