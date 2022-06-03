Biden calls on Congress to pass gun control laws: "How much more carnage are we willing to accept?"

Advertise With Us

Official provides detailed timeline of school shooting, police response

Official provides detailed timeline of school shooting, police response

Delay in breaching classroom during school shooting was "wrong decision," official says

Delay in breaching classroom during school shooting was "wrong decision," official says

Justice Dept. to review law enforcement response to Uvalde mass shooting

Justice Dept. to review law enforcement response to Uvalde mass shooting

Biden decries "carnage," calls on Congress to pass gun control laws

Biden decries "carnage," calls on Congress to pass gun control laws

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On