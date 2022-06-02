Watch Live: Officials give updates on Tulsa shooting after gunman kills four people at medical building

Watch Live: Officials give updates on Tulsa shooting after gunman kills four people at medical buildingget the free app
Officials are holding a press conference Thursday morning to provide updates on Wednesday's deadly mass shooting at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical building. A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people, police said, the latest in a series of deadly rampages across the country in recent weeks.
Wednesday's shooting on the campus of Saint Francis Health System happened the same week that families in Uvalde, Texas, began burying the dead from the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. In Taft, Oklahoma, a woman was killed in a mass shooting during a Memorial Day weekend celebration that also left seven people injured, police said.
The victims and gunman in Tulsa were found on the second floor of a medical office where an orthopedic clinic is located, police said. The shooter, whose name has not been released, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said.
The spate of recent gun violence across the country, including the killing of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde by an 18-year-old gunman carrying an AR-style semi-automatic rifle, has led to Democratic leaders amplifying their calls for greater restrictions on guns, while Republicans are emphasizing more security at schools. Bipartisan discussions are also being conducted.
How to watch the Tulsa shooting press conference
- What: Officials are holding a press conference on Wednesday's deadly shooting at a Tulsa medical building.
- Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Time: 11:15 a.m. ET
- Location: Heart Hospital at Saint Francis, Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.