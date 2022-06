Special Report: Biden says "it's time to act" on gun laws President Biden addressed the nation from the White House on Thursday night to call for bipartisan action to strengthen gun laws, including reviving a ban on assault rifles, raising the minimum age for purchases, and expanding background checks and red-flag laws. "My fellow Americans: Enough!" he said. "It's time to act." Watch his full speech in this CBS News Special Report anchored by Norah O'Donnell.