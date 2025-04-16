Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers host NorCal Showdown high school baseball tournament

MARYSVILLE – A high school baseball tournament has been underway since Monday in the Yuba-Sutter area.

Twelve top teams in an epic showdown are competing at the recently revamped Bryant Field in Marysville. The high schoolers get their shot on the same turf once played on by the pros.

"The history here is phenomenal with Jackie Robinson playing here, Babe Ruth. But now it's our turn. So we get to build on that legacy, provide an opportunity for these young kids out here as well," said Erik Gardner with the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers.

The Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers are lending out their field for the NorCal Showdown high school tournament.

"Yeah, it's pretty sweet, playing in these big ol' dugouts," said Zane, a Yreka High School baseball player.

"It really makes you want to work hard so that maybe some day we'll play here," said Davis, a University Prep baseball player.

The three-day spring break tournament is being hosted in collaboration with Yuba City High School's baseball program.

"If you just keep coming down [Highway] 70, you'll find a lot of good baseball out here. So one of the reasons we do this, in collaboration with the High Wheelers, is to make sure people have a great place to play," said Yuba City High School head baseball coach Maury Castaneda.

"We wanted this to just be a community-building experience, not a money-making opportunity," Gardner said, "and for the people who love them and support them to come out and watch."

With $5 tickets to cover operating costs, the High Wheelers say they're committed to fostering a community environment.

"They've had camps, they've had clinics, they're going to do concerts. So it's exactly what this area needs," Castaneda said.

The High Wheelers say that with the success of this year's showdown tournament, there's been growing interest beyond the 12 schools competing and they plan to make it an annual event.

"The whole goal here really is to go back home a better team than we came here to be. So we're really growing close to each other and it's been a lot of fun," David said.

"We're excited, we're confident, we're ready to play some ball," said Brody, a Yuba City High School baseball player.

Wednesday's big championship game is kicking off at 7 p.m. with the Yuba City Honkers taking on the Folsom Bulldogs.