Yuba City, Sutter County could share revenue if 1% sales tax increase passes

YUBA CITY — Measure D is on the ballot in Yuba City this November. A similar measure was narrowly shot down by Sutter County voters two years ago.

Now, Yuba City itself is trying and said they would share the money with the county.

"Our city is growing. With that, people need police services. They need fire services. They need a lot of other amenities that we need to be able to provide," Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris said.

Yuba City is the county seat of Sutter County. Both levels anticipate struggle as they are among the fastest-growing areas in the state but have the minimum sales tax required by the state, something only eight other California cities have.

At 7.25%, 1% of that goes to Yuba City. The remaining 6.25% goes to the state and county.

Yuba City's Measure D would add an extra 1% general sales tax within city limits, and they're expecting it to generate $17.5 million per year.

"We will literally double the city's share, 17.5 times two, which would be very helpful, and also, the state cannot touch that, so we'll have local control of the money," Mayor Harris said.

The city plans to use the Measure D revenue to improve roads and public safety. They also say some of the money will go into expanding police and fire services to keep up with growth.

A proposal for an increase in a sales tax is nothing new. What is new is sharing that money with the county. If passed, one third of the money will go to Sutter County.

"They also agreed they will be using that money for services that will directly benefit the citizens and residents of Yuba City," Mayor Harris said.

Not everyone is for Measure D. The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association said in a statement to CBS13:

"Measure D is a 1% sales tax increase and the revenue may be used for any purpose, even for pay raises and pensions. There is no legal requirement for the city to use the money for the purposes shown in the campaign advertising."

"I mean, where does it really go? That's the question for me. Yeah, an extra 1%. If they're going to use it for the roads, or whatever for the community, I'm for that, but it doesn't seem like it happens," Yuba City resident Ryan Hill said.

Hill is concerned the city could just continue to keep putting tax raises on future ballots. We took his concern to the mayor.

"What might you say to a resident who says, "Well, it's 1% now. What about in another two years, and another two years and they're worried about this becoming commonplace?" I asked Mayor Harris.

"That is a valid concern. I can understand that philosophy. However, that's exactly why we're going to the voters to let them decide," he responded.

The vote for Measure D is coming up in November. Yuba City said that if it is passed, it would be implemented in April 2025.