Yuba City, Sutter County ranked among fastest growing places in California

California report ranks Yuba City, Sutter County among fastest growing places in the state

YUBA CITY — A report released by the California Department of Finance has named Sutter County and Yuba City among the fastest-growing places in California.

The report recognized Yuba City as one of its top ten (No. 10) fastest-growing cities. Sutter County ranked first for fastest-growing counties. Yuba City is the county seat of Sutter County.

"Both areas are growing and both areas have really made a concerted effort to work closer together over the past few years," Sutter County's Economic Development Director Scott Powell said.

Yuba City officials said its average for new home permits over the last few years has hovered around 20. This year, they're projecting nearly 100 new home permits.

"Our location here is very amicable to a lot of different things. I think people are starting to catch on to that, and let's face it, our cost of living and our small town atmosphere, people find that attractive," Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris said.

Mayor Harris added that it's been a combination of both housing and business that's driving the growth.

"We have the [Raising Cane's] coming in. We have a Dutch Bro's coffee coming in, another gas station, a car wash, all centralized locations for the residents and businesses," Mayor Harris said.

"Those rooftops will drive employment opportunities as well, so you're seeing more of those retail options, which is next," Powell said. "Following that will be employment centers."

Powell said that the growth is valuable to the entire region and creates more opportunities for residents.

"In the future, we want to grow fast, but we also want to grow smart," Mayor Harris. "So we can maintain that small town atmosphere, but with big city amenities, if you will."