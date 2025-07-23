Youth softball tournament generates big economic boost in Roseville

The fields at Maidu Regional Park are alive with energy this week as nearly 40 elite 10U softball teams from across California compete in the USA Softball Western "B" National Championship.

But the excitement stretches far beyond the dugout. It's also being felt in local hotels, restaurants, and shops across Placer County.

The tournament is expected to generate more than $1 million in economic impact, according to Placer Valley Tourism, with an estimated 2,500 athletes, coaches, and family members spending the week in the area.

"Unfortunately, we don't have Tahoe, we don't have the snow or the lake... we're not San Francisco," said Kim Summers, CEO of Placer Valley Tourism. "So we've had to find a different way to do tourism, and we've really found our niche in sports tourism and youth sports tourism."

City partnerships and strong community support are a big part of what makes this event successful, according to organizers.

"The partnerships with the city are really what brings it here," said Karla Burket, Junior Olympic Commissioner for USA Softball of Sacramento. "The city staff, the park workers... then the amenities around us, from Top Golf and Sun Splash to the mall and movie theaters, anything they want to do is covered."

Among the standout teams competing is the Poway All Stars, based near San Diego. After capturing the USA Softball Southern California State Championship, they arrived in Roseville with an impressive 36-6 record.

Players say the experience has been unforgettable.

"It feels amazing because we're one of the teams that get to come here and most teams don't," said Danica Avila, who plays third base and shortstop for the Poway All Stars.

"I'm just happy to be here with my team," added Kassidee Wallace, the team's catcher. "This is our last week together, and it's just a great feeling being here."

That excitement is shared by families and coaches alike.

"The best experience so far," said Head Coach Kaylie Wallace. "We got on the field and were ready to go — we didn't have that at State. Everything's really nice around here, so it's been a great experience."

As the games continue, local leaders say tournaments like this are becoming a cornerstone of Roseville's tourism strategy, proving youth sports can be a grand slam for the economy.

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. at Maidu Regional Park.