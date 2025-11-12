Young Sacramento Kings fan with NBA-dreams gifted Anthony Edwards jersey post-game

You've likely seen the special moment between a young Sacramento Kings fan and the Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

Their sweet interaction became a viral moment on social media, national television sports networks and anywhere else you get your sports news.

Anthony Edwards hands Kings fan his game-worn jersey FanDuel Sports Network

Benjamin Beckwith, 9, told CBS Sacramento that while he is a life-long Kings fan, Edwards is by far his favorite professional basketball player.

"I'm just so happy that I got this," Beckwith said, showing us his now-prized possession.

The young fan also has big dreams of his own.

"I want to make it to the NBA. I don't really care what team we're playing, at least, I can play on any team," Beckwith said.

Beckwith, when he knew Edwards was coming to town, had just one goal.

"Literally, since we got there, he was like, 'Ant man, Ant man. I'm gonna get his attention. I'm gonna get his attention,' " said Lauryn Miles, Beckwith's mother.

The first stroke of luck, their family actually got the tickets for free to see Minnesota take on Sacramento on Nov. 9. It was their first NBA game as a family of four with Beckwith's new 10-month-old baby sister tagging along.

"So it was exciting because it was her first game. I'm so happy for her, and I'm glad she got to go to this game," Beckwith said.

Miles encouraged her son toward the end of the game to go say hello to his hero.

Beckwith walked down from their mid-lower bowl seats to try and catch Edward's attention, and he did. Edwards waved and said "hi" back, and Beckwith went back to his seat star struck.

What happened next, he had no idea was coming.

"I was walking back and then everyone saw him saying, 'Hey, come back!' He was telling me to come back. So I went down and then he gave me his jersey," Beckwith said.

For Beckwith, it wasn't about scoring a pricey special-edition souvenir.

"I just wanted his attention," Beckwith said. "Because he's my favorite player of all time.

"He literally said that he was like, 'Mom, all I wanted was for him to say 'hi.' And he said 'hi' and then some," Miles said.

Beckwith says he is still in disbelief.

"I was like, is this a dream? If it's a dream and I wake up, I'm gonna crash out. I had a dream just like that. This one time," Beckwith said.

"Did you really? That he gave you a jersey?" I asked.

"Yes, and then I woke up and I was so mad," said Beckwith with a laugh.

Miles says she was so happy to see her son filled with joy.

"It was tears of joy for this guy, because he was so excited. I know he was. He had been talking about Ant-man for days," said Miles.

As for why Edwards did this for a young Kings fan, he told a reporter post-game on FanDuel Sports Network when asked how it feels to "make that kind of difference" that it means a lot to him.

"I used to be at the game when KD [Kevin Durant] came to play Atlanta for OKC, and I used to hope I could get a jersey, but I was always in the nosebleeds. Just finding that one fan, he said he supports me a lot and he was super happy to get my jersey, so I'm like, you know what, I'm gonna give him my jersey tonight," Edwards told FanDuel.

Beckwith just wants to say "thank you."

"He has to be one of the best players in the world. I just appreciate how nice he is for that," said Beckwith. "And also I would tell him you're my favorite player, and I hope to one day play with you."

Ben has humble plans for the top-dollar souvenir.

"It'll just hang on my wall," Beckwith said. "When I get older... I was gonna say that I'm probably gonna sell it, but no."

"You'll keep it forever?" I asked.

"Yeah, I'll treasure this for my life," Beckwith said.