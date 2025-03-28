Yosemite Valley worker's death under investigation by local agencies and FBI

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – An investigation is underway in the Yosemite Valley after the death of a hospitality employee, authorities say.

The National Parks Service confirmed Friday that a 34-year-old woman was found injured by law enforcement rangers and rescue personnel on March 20 at a concessioner housing facility in the Yosemite Valley.

Describing the woman's injuries as "severe," first responders transported the woman to a hospital in Fresno. She died the following day, NPS says.

Authorities have not released the name of the woman, but NPS confirmed that she was an employee of Yosemite Hospitality.

No other details about the woman's injuries have been released.

A number of agencies are investigating the woman's death: NPS Investigative Services Branch, the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office, and the FBI.