Yolo man, 73, killed in crash near Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A Yolo man has died after a crash near Elk Grove early Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 3:30 a.m., a pickup truck crashed off the roadway near the intersection of Kammerer and Bruceville roads.

The pickup crashed through a fence and then flipped over, ejecting the driver.

Medics responded to the scene and soon rushed the driver to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver, but he was said to be a 72-year-old resident of Yolo.