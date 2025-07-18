Yolo County supervisors request DOJ probe into deadly Esparto fireworks explosion

Citing concerns over potential conflicts of interest, the Yolo County Board of Supervisors sent a letter Friday to the California Department of Justice, requesting it to assist the investigation into the deadly fireworks explosion that killed seven people in the Yolo County community of Esparto on July 1.

The board wrote that while Cal Fire's Office of the State Fire Marshal has led the investigation, the involvement of two Yolo County Sheriff's Office employees who own the property where the explosion occurred has fueled public concern over the integrity of the process.

Cal Fire has received assistance in the investigation from the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal-OSHA) and local agencies like the Yolo County District Attorney's office and sheriff's office.

"While we do not question the ability and integrity of the District Attorney to support the CAL FIRE and CAL OSHA investigations, ensuring the public's confidence in the investigation and outcomes is of critical importance to the Yolo County Board of Supervisors and our community," the letter said.

The Esparto property was owned by Sheriff's Lieutenant Sam Machado and his wife, who works in an administrative role in the sheriff's office. Both have since been placed on administrative leave.

The site was also tied to two pyrotechnics companies, Blackstar Fireworks and Devastating Pyrotechnics, whose business licenses listed the same address where the incident occurred.

The state fire marshal has since suspended the pyrotechnics licenses of Kenneth Chee, owner of Devastating Pyrotechnics, and Craig Cutright, owner of Blackstar Fireworks and a volunteer firefighter with the Esparto Fire Department.

The letter states that Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez and District Attorney Jeff Reisig also support the request. The DOJ has not yet publicly responded.