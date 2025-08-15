Watch CBS News
Railcar catches fire in Woodland; had been used as an encampment, firefighters say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento
A parked railcar in Woodland that was being used as an encampment caught fire early Friday morning.

Woodland Fire says they got multiple 911 calls around 5 a.m. that a railcar was on fire along E. Beamer Street, off of Pioneer Avenue. The railcar was parked on some spur tracks in an industrial area.

Crews searched the interior of the railcar, but no one was found and no injuries were reported. The flames were contained to one car and no surrounding structures are threatened, Woodland Fire says.

🚒 Happening Now Woodland Fire – Rail Car Fire Early this morning, multiple 911 calls reported a fully involved railcar...

Posted by Woodland Fire Department on Friday, August 15, 2025

Firefighters say the railcar was the site of an informal encampment and had caught fire several times before.

Woodland residents are being advised that smoke may be visible throughout the morning as crews continue their work. 

