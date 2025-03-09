Fire at Woodland apartment caused by charging lithium-ion battery displaces 8
WOODLAND – Eight people are displaced after a charging lithium-ion battery caused a fire in a Woodland apartment early Sunday morning, firefighters said.
Early Sunday morning, crews responded to an apartment on the 100 block of 4th Street in Woodland to battle a fire.
Crews said they contained the fire but not after it caused all eight people who lived at the apartment to be displaced.
They said the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery used for a scooter that was charging inside the apartment.
A firefighter also suffered a minor injury.
"Lithium-ion battery fires can be extremely dangerous, spreading quickly and producing toxic smoke," crews said.