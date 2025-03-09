Watch CBS News
Fire at Woodland apartment caused by charging lithium-ion battery displaces 8

By Brandon Downs

WOODLAND – Eight people are displaced after a charging lithium-ion battery caused a fire in a Woodland apartment early Sunday morning, firefighters said. 

Early Sunday morning, crews responded to an apartment on the 100 block of 4th Street in Woodland to battle a fire. 

Crews said they contained the fire but not after it caused all eight people who lived at the apartment to be displaced. 

4th-st-apt-fire-woodland-fire.jpg
The Woodland Fire Department said a charging lithium-ion battery caused a fire at an apartment on 4th Street on March 9, 2025. Woodland Fire Department

They said the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery used for a scooter that was charging inside the apartment. 

A firefighter also suffered a minor injury. 

"Lithium-ion battery fires can be extremely dangerous, spreading quickly and producing toxic smoke," crews said. 

