Fire at Woodland apartment caused by charging lithium-ion battery displaces 8

WOODLAND – Eight people are displaced after a charging lithium-ion battery caused a fire in a Woodland apartment early Sunday morning, firefighters said.

Early Sunday morning, crews responded to an apartment on the 100 block of 4th Street in Woodland to battle a fire.

Crews said they contained the fire but not after it caused all eight people who lived at the apartment to be displaced.

The Woodland Fire Department said a charging lithium-ion battery caused a fire at an apartment on 4th Street on March 9, 2025. Woodland Fire Department

They said the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery used for a scooter that was charging inside the apartment.

A firefighter also suffered a minor injury.

"Lithium-ion battery fires can be extremely dangerous, spreading quickly and producing toxic smoke," crews said.