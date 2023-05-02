Woman in critical condition after a 3rd stabbing in Davis; investigation underway

DAVIS -- Police are on the search for a suspect involved in a third stabbing in Davis.

According to the Davis Police Department, they received a 911 call on late Monday night at approximately 11:45 p.m. reporting a stabbing in a known transient camp in the area of 2nd Street and L Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman who said that the suspect stabbed her more than once through the tent. She was treated at the scene and then sent to the UC Davis Medical Center for further treatment. She remains in critical condition.

The suspect was described as a light complected man with curly hair, 5'6"-5'9" tall, thin build wearing a black or blue sweatshirt, black adidas pants with white stripes, and black shoes carrying a brown back pack. He was last seen running west-bound on Third Street from L Street.

This is an emergency alert from the Davis Police Department. There is police activity in the area of 2nd Street and L... Posted by City of Davis Police Department on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Many local and regional agencies have responded to assist, including Sacramento Police Department, Elk Grove Police Department, Yolo County Sheriff, West Sacramento Police Department, and Woodland Police Department. They are conducting detailed searches of the surrounding neighborhoods and downtown Davis using drones and canine units. Their search will also include yard to yard searches.

An emergency alert was sent out citywide, advising residents of the incident and asking residents to shelter in place as they conduct their search.

When asked if this is the work of a serial stabber, Lieutenant Dan Beckwith from Davis Police Department said, "I don't think we're ready to say that right now, still in very preliminary stages of this evening. This is very fresh, we are taking it seriously."

As this point, it is unclear if this incident is related to the previous stabbings but Beckwith said the description they have of the subject is similar.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and residents are asked to report any suspicious activity to the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.