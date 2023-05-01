Davis police are investigating 2 deadly stabbings

DAVIS -- Police in Davis are looking for two killers after two separate stabbings in the last four days.

YOLO County Search and Rescue are helping the Davis Police Department look for evidence, after the latest homicide happened at Sycamore Park.

The latest deadly stabbing took place on Saturday night in the middle of a residential neighborhood and steps away from Willett Elementary.

The victim has been identified as Karim Najm, a 20-year-old UC Davis student and graduate of Davis High School.

On Monday morning, Davis police were on hand as students arrived at school and the YOLO County Search and Rescue team canvassed the area looking for evidence. It was an alarming sight for parents who tell us they are on edge.

Man Chan's daughter goes to Willett Elementary, and she said, "I was totally shocked. I couldn't believe this happened in this peaceful town.

Lieutenant Dan Beckwith from Davis Police also said, "We are going to be doing our best circulating through the community to our schools to places where folks gather. Our goal is high visibility and protecting our public."

Last Thursday, another man was stabbed to death just two miles away at Central Park. According to police officers, 50-year-old David Breuax, a well-known Davis resident who is also known as "Compassion Guy", was stabbed to death. The FBI and California Department of Justice are also helping with the investigations.

Police say they contacted a person of interest who closely matched the suspect's description within five blocks of the crime scene, but he was arrested on other charges.