Woman hospitalized after crash, assault on Rancho Cordova highway, CHP says

A man is in custody and a woman was hospitalized after a crash and alleged assault on a Rancho Cordova highway, officials said Monday evening.

The California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division said a man and a woman were in a vehicle that crashed around 5:30 on the Mather Field Road off-ramp from eastbound Highway 50.

Investigators observed that the woman had suffered major injuries. She was taken to an area hospital. The man was detained on suspicion of felony assault, the CHP said.

The CHP said there was an altercation between the pair, but it's unclear whether the assault happened before or after the crash. What led up to the incident remains under investigation.

The eastbound Mather Field Road off-ramp was closed for several hours and is expected to remain shut down until about 11 p.m., according to CHP. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.