Wilton Rancheria buys 20 acres of land near Sky River Casino

ELK GROVE - The Wilton Rancheria announced Thursday it purchased 20 acres of land north of the Tribe's Sky River Casino in Elk Grove.

The new land purchased is located north of the casino site on Stockton Boulevard within the Lent Ranch Marketplace Special Planning Area.

"Today, as we embark on this historic land purchase, we honor not only our past, but also the future. In acquiring this land, we sow the seeds of prosperity for seven generations to come," said Jesus Tarango, Wilton Rancheria Chairman, in a statement. "Our vision is rooted in a legacy of stewardship, ensuring that our descendants inherit a world richer in culture, tradition, and opportunity. This purchase is not just a transaction; it is a pledge to safeguard the heritage of our people and to preserve our ancestors' lasting legacy as the original caretakers of this land."

The Sky River Casino opened in August 2022. Since then, the city of Elk Grove and surrounding Sacramento County has cashed in on an economic boost.

On August 10, 2023, casino leaders announced construction will begin to build a new 300-room hotel, spa, pool, parking garage and event space.

A spokesperson for the Wilton Rancheria told CBS13 that they do not have any development plans for the 20 acres as of now.